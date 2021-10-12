PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 382,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

VLUE traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,760 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52.

