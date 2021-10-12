Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

