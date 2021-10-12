Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 67 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

COUP stock opened at $221.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

