Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

