Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.