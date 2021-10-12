Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $11,731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $3,814,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $1,620,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $598,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

