Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

