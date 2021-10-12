Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 929,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 127,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

