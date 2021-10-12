PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,791 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $448,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.62. The stock had a trading volume of 83,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

