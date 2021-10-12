Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in September

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
About Permanent TSB Group
