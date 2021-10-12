Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in September

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

