PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $53.49

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.49, but opened at $52.06. PetroChina shares last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 1,140 shares.

PTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

