Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
