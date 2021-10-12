Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $193.06 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 143.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

