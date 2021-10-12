Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.07 million and $180,420.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001263 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00111513 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00700381 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 373.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

