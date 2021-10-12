Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER restated a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 82.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 58.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 215,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

