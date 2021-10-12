PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

