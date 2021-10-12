PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,614. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.62. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

