Primecoin Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,049,475 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

