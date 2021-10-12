Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,489 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNTV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,963,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,306. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

