Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $412,000 in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 86,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $196.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

