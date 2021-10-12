Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

