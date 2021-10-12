Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

