Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.26 and last traded at C$17.77. 24,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 36,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.76.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 21.91 and a quick ratio of 19.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.92.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.