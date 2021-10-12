Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

