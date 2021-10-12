Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 723.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 41.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $218.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.28. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

