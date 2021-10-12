Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 68,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

