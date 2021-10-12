Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after buying an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.