Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.69.

NYSE PLD opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

