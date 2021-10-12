ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

