ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,885 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

NYSE RSG opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.