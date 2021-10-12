ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

