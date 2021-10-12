ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,257 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $20,359,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,582,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,384,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

