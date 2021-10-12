ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 92,808 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COG. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE COG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

