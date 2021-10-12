ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

