ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

