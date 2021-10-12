ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $10,554,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

