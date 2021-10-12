PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)’s share price rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 2,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.9738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.