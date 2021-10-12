Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 534 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

CTRE stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.