Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

BDN stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

