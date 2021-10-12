Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Hilltop worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

