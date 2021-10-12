Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,674.08 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,738.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,617.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,527.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

