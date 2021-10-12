Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,529 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $5,560,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.