Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SBH stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

