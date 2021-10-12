Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,273 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Hilltop worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $53,246,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 38.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HTH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

