Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 80 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Heska were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.49. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

