Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 920 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

