Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

