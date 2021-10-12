Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.17 ($134.31).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €96.96 ($114.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.27. Puma has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

