Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.17 ($134.31).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM opened at €96.96 ($114.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.27. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.