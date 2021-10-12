Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

BAC stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

